ONLINE: Behind the Scenes at the Chazen

press release: In these uncertain times, many of us are in the same position: hunkered down, trying to get a handle on our new reality. Like organizations and businesses across the globe, we at the University of Wisconsin–Madison have made changes to keep our campus and community healthy and safe. While gifted UW researchers identify ways to understand and develop a vaccine for COVID-19, our campus experts are finding new, innovative ways to support and connect with Wisconsin residents.

We are pleased to introduce Badger Talks LIVE…. a new Facebook Live series intended to help you cope, stay engaged and thrive during these challenging times.

Friday, May 8 at 1:30pm: Behind the Scenes Tour at the Chazen!

Get a behind the scenes peek of the magnificent Chazen Museum of Art! Join Chief Curator Katherine Alcauskas for a special tour of the Museum’s UW Faculty Exhibition 2020 while the museum is closed to the public.

A tradition since the museum opened and in celebration of the Chazen’s 50th anniversary in 2020, the exhibition features artwork from departments across the UW-Madison campus that utilize art-making in teaching and research. Projects explore relationships between the artist’s own work and specific art works in the museum’s collection, or the artist’s own work and the museum’s public spaces and architecture.

Katherine received an M.A. in art history from Williams College, and has held curatorial positions at the Museum of Modern Art, Yale University Art Gallery and the Ruth and Elmer Wellin Museum of Art at Hamilton College. Her background in modern and contemporary works on paper is well suited to the Chazen, which is a repository for the renowned printmaking studio Tandem Press.