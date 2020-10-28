ONLINE: Caravel Autism Health Ribbon Cutting

media release: On Wednesday, Oct. 14 at 2 p.m., Sheraton Madison Hotel shows off their renovated and reimagined space that features the addition of a place for fresh meal offerings called The Market and a hotel bar called The HUB. Then on Wednesday, Oct. 28 at 3:30 p.m., Caravel Autism Health welcomes you inside their new East Madison location to showcase their work with children with autism and related developmental disabilities and their families.

Both events will stream live on the Greater Madison Chamber of Commerce Facebook page. We look forward to "seeing" you there!