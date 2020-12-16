ONLINE: Charlie Berens

media release: Charlie Berens, an Emmy-winning journalist, comedian, host and creator of the ‘Manitowoc Minute,’ will talk with Cap Times opinion editor Jessie Opoien via a live Zoom about journalism, his latest work including his new album ‘Unthawed,’ and life up nort'. There will also be a Q&A at the end.

This live virtual event is FREE, but available only to Cap Times members. Become a Cap Times member by giving any amount to support local journalism at membership.captimes.com. Once you become a member we'll email you an event invite.

Already a member? Watch your email for the event invite.

Website: https://www.facebook.com/ events/670239813668536