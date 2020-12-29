ONLINE: Courtney Burns

media release: The Cap Times is excited to announce its second members-only event this month: a conversation with Cortney Burns, an acclaimed chef and cookbook author with Midwestern roots and a global palate. Burns graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Madison, traveled to Nepal for a year, and also cooked professionally in Australia. With co-chef Nick Balla, Burns wrote the award-winning "Bar Tartine: Techniques and Recipes" (2014). Her latest book, "Nourish Me Home," was published by Chronicle Books in August 2020. On Tuesday, Dec. 29 at 7 p.m., Cap Times food editor Lindsay Christians and Burns will talk about what makes food comforting, how to eat seasonally during the coldest months of the year, and what the pandemic has taught her about food that fulfills body and soul.

There may be a demo. There will almost definitely be rum punch, and attendees will have the chance to ask questions. This live virtual event is FREE, but available only to Cap Times members. Become a Cap Times member by giving any amount to support local journalism at membership.captimes.com. Once you become a member we'll email you an event invite. Already a member? Watch your email for the event invite.

Website: https://www.facebook.com/ events/1052990628494794/