Middleton Library 7425 Hubbard Ave., Middleton, Wisconsin 53562
press release: Crafty Kids To-Go: Under the Sea (All ages)
Monday, July 13, 2-3pm, Middleton Public Library
Sand art, visors, sea creatures and more! Pick out two crafts to take home with you from the table outside. Weather permitting. Sign up for NotifyMe or check midlibrary.org/events for updates. Questions or comments? Contact the Service Desk at (608) 827-7402.
