press release: Crafty Kids To-Go: Under the Sea (All ages)

Monday, July 13, 2-3pm, Middleton Public Library

Sand art, visors, sea creatures and more! Pick out two crafts to take home with you from the table outside. Weather permitting. Sign up for NotifyMe or check midlibrary.org/events for updates. Questions or comments? Contact the Service Desk at (608) 827-7402.