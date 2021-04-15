ONLINE: Creating Trans-Inclusive Vocal Classrooms
media release: Please join GSAFE on Thursday, April 15, at 4PM for a presentation on making vocal classrooms safe and inclusive for transgender students.
Anthony Cao from Madison West High School will share a short video he created featuring tips and strategies for creating more inclusive choirs and vocal classrooms in our schools, followed by a short Q&A.
This is a FREE session and made possible by funding from the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction.
