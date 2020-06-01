ONLINE: Dane Buy Local
press release: Join Dane Buy Local for Our Weekly Webinar: A business collaboration that is free and open to all.
Join business owners and groups for a mass webinar every Monday at 10 am. Monday, June 1, please join us as we talk with Bonnie Koenig, the Environmental Health Supervisor at Public Health Madison & Dane County.
She will join us to provide updates to 'Forward Dane' Phased reopening Plan for Dane County during COVID-19 Pandemic. She'll share the purpose of 'Forward Dane' as well as the Metrics used to reopen safely.
Public Health Madison & Dane County has asked us to share their requirements page and the new Reopening Readiness Assessment Quiz for all businesses.
If anyone has specific questions, please submit ahead of time to colin@danebuylocal.com.

