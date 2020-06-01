ONLINE: Dane Buy Local

press release: Join Dane Buy Local for Our Weekly Webinar: A business collaboration that is free and open to all. 

Join business owners and groups for a mass webinar every Monday at 10 am. Monday, June 1, please join us as we talk with Bonnie Koenig, the Environmental Health Supervisor at Public Health Madison & Dane County. 

She will join us to provide updates to 'Forward Dane' Phased reopening Plan for Dane County during COVID-19 Pandemic.  She'll share the purpose of 'Forward Dane' as well as the Metrics used to reopen safely.

Public Health Madison & Dane County has asked us to share their requirements page and the new Reopening Readiness Assessment Quiz for all businesses found here: https://publichealthmdc.com/coronavirus/forward-dane/requirements

If anyone has specific questions, please submit ahead of time to colin@danebuylocal.com.  

Join Zoom Meeting

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85729003163pwd=WVBWdU9DZGxPTTFvL3RTWWQ4WjhUZz09

Meeting ID: 857 2900 3163

Password: 591428

Phone:  312 626 6799 

