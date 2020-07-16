ONLINE: Dane County Fair

press release: The Dane County Fair is hosting their first online Fair starting Thursday, July 16 through Sunday, July 19 titled Dane County Fair…online. Due to the cancellation of the in-person Dane County Fair, the Fair staff and Board of Directors wanted to give the Dane County youth a platform to showcase their projects that could not be exhibited at this year’s Fair.

Dane County Fair…online will feature our youth project showcase, activities, and entertainment all four days on our Facebook and Instagram pages as well as our website (danecountyfair.com). Events will be posted approximately on the hour each day starting at 9:00 a.m. and ending at 8:00 p.m. Content will also be available on our website and social media channels after each post for future viewing. Some of our events include a 4-H Talent Show, Dress-A-Critter…at home, 4-H Virtual Dance, Dane County Fair “Cribs,” Fair coloring book pages, Dane County Farm Bureau Virtual Ag Scavenger Hunt, and Virtual Tractor Parade to name a few. We are also joining forces with many of our partners and sponsors to keep our Fair spirit alive. New this year, the Navy Office of Community Outreach will be joining our Fair week bringing Virtual Navy Week with demonstrations, classes, and tours. Be sure to check our website, Facebook, and Instagram pages often to participate in all of the activities being offered this weekend.

Our youth exhibitors, sponsors, vendors, partners, volunteers, and fair traditions are very important to us, so we hope that you will enjoy our Dane County Fair…online this weekend. For our complete schedule of events, visit danecountyfair.com, and make sure to Like and Follow our Facebook and Instagram pages so that you don’t miss the chance to engage in the Dane County Fair…online!