ONLINE: David Bowie

media release: The David Bowie Estate just announced a series of releases from David Bowie's catalog that have been remixed and reimagined exclusively in 360 Reality Audio, a new immersive music experience driven by Sony's spatial sound technology.

In conjunction with the ongoing Bowie 75 - an extended celebration of David Bowie's 75th birthday on January 8th, 2022, longtime Bowie producer Tony Visconti crafted 360 Reality Audio mixes of Heathen, Reality, A Reality Tour (Live), The Next Day,and ★ (pronounced "Blackstar"). The albums will be available for streaming in 360 Reality Audio beginning January 21st on Amazon Music Unlimited, Deezer, and TIDAL.

Additionally, the David Bowie Estate and Sony are releasing four archival live performance recordings that have been mixed and reimagined in 360 Reality Audio (which makes it possible to create a lifelike music experience, giving listeners the feeling that they are in a live concert setting). The four songs are from David Bowie's A Reality Tour, featuring live audio and video from Bowie's final concert tour, to be livestreamed in 360 Reality Audio TODAY, JANUARY 6, at 4:00 pm PST / 7:00 pm EST on the Online Platform "Sony Square" (via David Bowie's YouTube Channel.)

Listeners everywhere can use ANY set of headphones to hear the music in 360 Reality Audio. Tune into the livestream here: https://square.sony.com/ ces2022/360ra/