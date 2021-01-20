ONLINE: Devil's Lake Virtual Hike

press release: Join the UW-Madison Geology Museum for a virtual hike at Devil’s Lake State Park! Enjoy the beautiful bluffs and forest while learning about the interesting geological and historical story Devil’s Lake has to tell. Our presenter, Brooke Norsted, Assistant Director of the UW-Madison Geology Museum has a BS and a Masters degree in Geology. As part of her studies, she has walked on glaciers in Alaska, dug up dinosaurs in Canada, hiked the canyons of Utah, and investigated 300 million year old reptile footprints in Oklahoma. Email Laura at lhunt@cityofmadison.com for a Zoom invite.