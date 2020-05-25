ONLINE: DJ psych0tron

press release: REVERB is the persistent echo of dance music over the decades. REVERB is a tactical aural assault from door time 'til bar time. REVERB is showing up not in what you think makes you look best, but what is going to be the most forgiving to dance in all night. REVERB is one thing and one thing alone: kick-ass dark dance music. Our target is the dance floor, our weapons are the music, and the collateral damage is you. Not having dance clubs available as a musical and social outlet sucks. That doesn't mean we can't give you the means to have a party in your living room, bedroom, or anywhere else you have Internet access! Join us every Monday evening of the month of May on twitch.tv from 8pm-10pm CST as DJ psych0tron broadcasts a live DJ set of the latest and greatest dark dance music.

More info: https://www.facebook.com/events/720593052024486/