ONLINE: English Country Dance

press release: Virtual English country dance party, with specially-selected dances tailored to one and two people

Saturday, June 13, 7:00 PM

Music by Rare Privilege with caller Sue Dupre

When you purchase, a download will appear on the checkout screen called “Dance Meeting Key.” Download this file and save it; it contains information you will need to access the meeting by internet or phone.

Once you’re registered, we’ll also email you an instructional video of Sue Dupre’s dance “Two Abbesses” and to a recipe to make and enjoy during the evening’s English Tea!

Click here for the Facebook event page.