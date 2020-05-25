ONLINE: Erin Entrada Kelly

press release: Join us online for our next Facebook Live Chat with author Erin Entrada Kelly! The event is part of the Reading Group Choices Book a Day program.

Erin will talk about her books, including her latest WE DREAM OF SPACE. Post questions here before the chat, and tune in on Monday, May 25th @ 7pm CST on our Facebook page!

Each of our authors also chooses a favorite bookstore resource for readers to support. Erin encourages you to shop online at Main Point Books in Wayne, PA (https://www.mainpointbooks.com/).

The Book a Day program brings you a daily dose of reading, along with free author chats and interviews. Follow us here and on Twitter to stay posted! https://twitter.com/ReadingGChoices