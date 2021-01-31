ONLINE: Fang Sings the Classics

press release: By popular demand, we're having another night at the opera! Or should I say...matinee? Fang Sings The Classics returns with more opera, special guests, and live translations on-screen (so you can FINALLY figure out what I'm singing about)!

This livestream will happen January 31st at 1:00pm Central US time! Catch it on our YouTube channel or Twitch! We'll be raising money for Community Shares of Wisconsin!

