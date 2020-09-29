ONLINE: Faville Grove Update

press release: Tune in while Drew Harry, Madison Audubon’s land steward at Faville Grove Sanctuary, gives an update on the seed cleaning process and importance. He will be live from the barn, containing trays and trays of diverse species.

To tune in live, visit Madison Audubon’s Facebook page at 8:00am CT on Tuesday, Sept. 29 and wait for the live stream to begin. Can’t watch live? No worries, we’ll post links to the video on Facebook and YouTube here afterward.