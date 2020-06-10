ONLINE: Folk Medicine

press release: The people of the world are hurting so, sometimes it seems like there isn't enough healing music to go around. Music makers won't stop trying though! Bonnie 'Prince' Billy is among the many artists thinking and acting both locally and globally right now.

The situation throughout the Amazon Basin is dire as indigenous peoples suffer from illness, lack of food, medical supplies and income due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Medical infrastructure is more or less collapsed in many regions and jungle communities are left largely to fend for themselves.

FOLK MEDICINE was put together as an umbrella fundraising concert to support multiple direct relief campaigns already underway throughout the Amazon. One thousand people can join in on Zoom at tiered donation levels or watch for free on Facebook live. They aim to raise $150k to be spread out to underfunded campaigns and relief efforts in need of additional support.

You can help too - tune into the Folk Medicine Live-Stream Benefit Concert For the People of the Amazon on Wednesday June 10th from 3:00 PM - 10:00 PM PDT; 100% of donations given to finance direct relief on the ground, and in many cases, directly to indigenous families.

Tickets/link info: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/folk-medicine-live-stream-benefit-concert-for-the-people-of-the-amazon-tickets-107135112004