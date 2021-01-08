ONLINE: Galileo Galilei: His Work in Our Time

press release: For information and registration call: Maristella Cantini (608) 239-2879; e-mail: italianwclub@gmail.com

1. Italian beginner 1 M Sept.28-Dec.14, 6-7:30pm. $ 165. This section Ita-1 is for beginner with no exposure to Italian language. You will learn basic grammar and conversation sentences, how to ask simple questions, vocab. And numbers.

2. Italian beginner 4 W Sept.30-Dec 16- 7-8:30pm $165. This course is also a continue of a beginner 3. More consistent grammar will be practiced. Past tenses and grammar related to a little more advanced conversation. Book Arrivederci 2.

3. Advanced Italian Literature F Sept 25-Dec. 18, 4-5:30pm $165. This course is entirely in Italian and we read a wide range of writers, novelists, poets. We discuss and explore Italian literatures and the interactions with cultural studies. Material provided.

4. Italian Cinema [winter break] Dec 28 Jan 4 and 11, 2021-3:30 pm $85. This course will focus on 3 Italian movies and we will explore culture, history, and art. Italian with English subtitles.

5. Italian Adavanced Intermediate Th. Sept 24-Dec.17 6-7:30 pm $165. This class is a B2 level of Italian. Students will learn advanced grammar and culture. Arrivederci 3 book will be started. Many cultural topics will be covered, as usual, in our classes. In Italian.

6. Italian Cooking classes: Saturdays Nov 14 Dec. 19 10 am $ 195 (promotional price!) NEW!!!! In these promotional cooking classes, we will explore a few dishes from movies: (Please watch Mostly Martha with Sergio Castellitto, 2001) and we will learn about the Italian women star Chef [stellate] in Italy. Italian women cook a lot more than men, even in well-known restaurants all over Italy, but male chefs get more often the credit. We will explore some women Chef, local gourmet food and their philosophy about food. We will also cook their dishes together [online more likely]. Also, we will explore some simple dishes of Italian writer Clara Sereni, and her book, Keeping houses. In English and simple Italian. This classes are longer than 90 minutes.

7. Galileo Galilei: His work in our time. F 8/15/22 Jan 2021 1-2:30 pm $ 85. NEW! In this workshop we will explore the scientific principles and methods as advanced by Galileo (also by Copernicus, Kepler, and Giordano Bruno). We will read letters, the Dialogue on the Two chief World Systems (1632) and more. Classes are about 90 min long, material in Italian and English provided.

Special fee applies for members of the IWC [$120], siblings and couples, discount after first full payment. Please contact Maristella Cantini if you have any question. Movie night Saturday December 12, 2020, 6pm. Location to be confirmed. Movie is for students only as part of their classes.