ONLINE: The Garage Session: Christmas Show

media release: The Garage Session: Christmas Show is presented by La Crosse Local, The Weber Center for the Performing Arts, Dylan Overhouse Productions, and Mike Makes and strives to put money in the hands of local bands, performers, and arts and cultural organizations during the holiday season. In-person attendance is not allowed and the events can only be streamed on Facebook.

The 60+ minute Christmas show hosted by Dustin Luecke debuts December 19 will feature performances from area musicians, performers, and performing arts organizations.

Organizations include Ballet La Crosse, Blue Stars Drum & Bugle Corp, La Crescent Apple Annies, Tri-State Toe Picks Figure Skating Club, and the Coulee Region Giving Hearts Choir. Bands include TUGG, Knee-High July, and the Special Export Quartet (Coulee Chordsmen) and includes performances from Gregg Hall and Laun Braithwaite, Dustin & Dominique Luecke, Soprano Audra House, Ryan Francis, Matt Mahlum, vocalist Julianna Bruemmer, Joe Cody, Kyle Renfro, Peter J. Kish, David Nash, and Poet William Stobb.

The performers share original and Christmas classics including Silent Night, Amazing Grace, O Holy Night, What Child Is This, Dona Nobis Pacem, I Heard the Bells on Christmas Day, and other holiday favorites.

The show is being filmed at The Weber Center for the Performing Arts, Misty's Dance Unlimited, Pump House Regional Arts Center, the Onalaska Omni Center, North Presbyterian Church, and the La Crosse Fireplace Co with Covid-19 considerations in place.

Viewers and supporters may donate via paypal.me/lacrosselive. Or mail in donations to (check payable to River Travel Media):

Att: Christmas Show

PO Box 1712

La Crosse, WI 54602

Even though the Weber Center’s doors have been closed since March, over the last couple of weeks we have been hard at work creating this exciting Holiday performance for you. With over 20+ hours of filming, we pulled out all of the stops to bring you this heart warming, inspiring evening of festive cheer! This performance also represents our commitment to supporting the arts in our community. Now more than ever local artists and arts organizations need your support! It was an absolute joy to hear music in our theater and have our incredible local talent back on our stage! I sincerely hope that you enjoy the performances and from myself and the Weber Center Happy Holidays! -Dillon McArdle- Executive Director, Weber Center for the Performing Arts

The event is sponsored by Trust Point, Wisconsin Public Radio, Fannin Counseling & Art Therapy, WXOW News 19 and La Crosse Fireplace Co.