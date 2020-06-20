ONLINE: Geneaology Q&A

press release: Reference Archivist Lee Grady and Reference Librarian Lori Bessler have over 70 years of combined experience with genealogy and the amazing historical collections of the Wisconsin Historical Society. They have helped hundreds of researchers find more stories on their families and break down brick walls.

Spend an hour with Lee and Lori to ask them questions about genealogical research. This will be an open discussion about how to research your family history and how to find more through the collections at the Wisconsin Historical Society.

This is a free event; however, registration is required.