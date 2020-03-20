ONLINE: Gin, Chocolate & Bottle Rockets

× Expand Jessie Turner Gin, Chocolate & Bottle Rockets (left to right): Shawndell Marks, Beth Kille, Jen Farley.

press release: Join us for an ONLINE CONCERT this Friday, March 20, at 7pm CST to see my trio Gin, Chocolate & Bottle Rockets perform! We miss you all dearly, and want to bring some cheer to your homes. So here's the link to our GCBR Facebook page.

https://www.facebook.com/ GinChocolateandBottleRockets/

If you tune in live, you can make requests and send us love letters in the comments section. It'll be a blast! So mark your calendars.