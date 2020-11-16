ONLINE: Gorham Street Resurfacing Project

press release: Following the sanitary sewer replacement work on Gorham St. in 2020, the City is planning to resurface the Gorham pavement in 2021 from Baldwin to Butler Streets. In most locations, this will involve a mill and overlay of the pavement surface and replacement of the pavement markings. The City is also proposing to install bumpouts at the pedestrian crossings nearest James Madison Park. The blocks between Brearly and Baldwin Streets are more narrow than the other blocks of Gorham, so there are currently no bike lanes on these blocks. Staff are currently reviewing options for how to continue the bike lane on Gorham to Baldwin.

A public information meeting on the Gorham project has been scheduled for 5:30 p.m., Nov. 16, 2020, via Zoom. Register here for the Nov. 16, 2020 meeting. Read more about the project here where you can also sign up to get email notifications about the project.