ONLINE: Graeme Simsion

press release: Join us online for our next Facebook Live Chat with author Graeme Simsion! The event is part of the Reading Group Choices Book a Day program.

Graeme will talk about his new book THE ROSIE RESULT. Post questions here before the chat, and tune in on Sunday, May 31st @ 8pm CST on our Facebook page!

Each of our authors also chooses a favorite bookstore resource for readers to support. Graeme encourages you to shop local online at Bookshop (https://bookshop.org/).

