ONLINE: Greg Abate

press release: This Saturday cafe coda is bringing you a unique experience. Hanah Jon Taylor will be interviewing and reminiscing with long time friend and fellow saxophone connoisseur Greg Abate over Zoom from Cafe CODA. Greg will also be blessing us with his solo saxophone playing throughout the event.

Greg will be joining us virtually and will be projected into the room for fans to get a personal experience with Greg even though he is in New York City! You can enjoy the concert in person at Cafe CODA, or virtually from your location.

View this event virtually on our website! https://cafecoda.club/

https://www.facebook.com/events/2590240264563871/

Greg Abate jazz saxophonist, flutist, composer continues as an International Jazz/Recording Artist with 225 days a year touring the globe.

In the mid 70’s after finishing a four year program at Berklee College Of Music, Greg played lead alto for the Ray Charles Orchestra for 2 years.

In 1978 Greg formed his group Channel One which was a favorite in the New England area and from there had the opportunity to play tenor sax with the revived Artie Shaw Orchestra under leadership of Dick Johnson from 1986 to ’87.

Following this experience Greg ventured out as post hard bop soloist playing Jazz Festivals, Jazz Societies and Jazz Clubs throughout the U.S. Canada and abroad, including most of Europe, UK, and Moscow and Georgia Russia.

Greg’s newest release Gratitude, with the Tim Ray Trio has received glowing reviews and a lot of international airplay. Also, check out Greg's other recordings including special guests Phil Woods and other notable artists.

https://www.gregabate.com/

Donations for this concert will be graciously accepted through the following links.

https://www.paypal.com/paypalme2/CafeCODA

or GoFundMe "Keep Coda Alive"

www.gofundme.com/f/keep-coda-alive

Audio Engineer - Papa Scott

Video Production - Madison Music Experience

http://mmx608.com/