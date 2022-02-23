ONLINE: Is Mentoring a Lost Art?

media release: Join JustDane on Wednesday, February 23rd, for the second session of our 2022 JustConversations series! This month, our Mentoring Connections match specialist, Jaylin Stueber, will be in conversation with Operation Fresh Start Program Manager Jasmine Banks. Jaylin and Jasmine will delve into challenging trends of youth disengagement in our community, the importance of creating strong mentoring relationships for young people, and what those impactful mentoring relationships might look like. Register today to join us.

JustDane is grateful for the generous sponsorship from Cuna Mutual Group to continue hosting these JustConversations in 2022.