ONLINE: Jamie Pacton

press release: Presented in partnership with A Room of One's Own Bookstore, Jamie Pacton discusses her new YA novel with author Lizzie Mason. Working as a wench—i.e. waitress — at a cheesy medieval-themed restaurant in the suburbs of Chicago, Kit Sweetly dreams of being a knight, like her brother Chris. She knows the moves, she’s capable on a horse, and she desperately needs the raise that comes with Knighthood, so she can help her mom pay the mortgage and hold a spot at her dream college.

Defying the painfully-medieval company policy that allows only guys to be knights, Kit takes her brother’s place one evening. When Kit reveals her identity at the end of the show, she rockets herself into internet fame and a whole lot of trouble with the management. If she can’t spur the company into changing their policy, so anyone can fight regardless of gender, she won’t only lose her job and her family’s house, but she can kiss her spot at her dream college goodbye.

Both empowering and swoon-worthy, and full of witty historical facts and pop culture references, The Life and (Medieval) Times of Kit Sweetly is a hilarious rom-com with the smash-the-patriarchy heart of Moxie.