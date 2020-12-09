ONLINE: Jeff Daniels

Jeff Daniels, Emmy award-winning actor, director, singer/songwriter will be doing a live stream performance for Stoughton Opera House patrons at 7:30pm on Wednesday, December 9!

If you’ve attended any of his in-person shows at the Opera House you know why we’re so excited for this event. If you haven’t had a chance to see Jeff perform at the theater, this is your chance to see why he sells out every time.

Since 2000, Jeff has played prominent venues as well as numerous other opera houses and PACs nationwide. He has toured both coasts and shared the stage with Lyle Lovett, John Hiatt, Joe Ely, Cheryl Wheeler, Guy Clark, Christine Lavin, Keb Mo’ and Bruce Hornsby. He performed at David Bromberg’s 70th Birthday Bash at NYC’s Town Hall. In 2012, the Martin Guitar Company began selling the OM Jeff Daniels Custom Artist Edition Guitar!

Here is what you need to know to reserve your spot:

- Tickets are available NOW by clicking HERE

- Tickets are $15 and being sold through the Crowdcast platform. Proceeds will benefit the Opera House!

- Once you buy a ticket you will receive an email with a link immediately and then a reminder email 10 minutes before the show on December 9th. If you don’t see an email check your spam folder or for extra help click right HERE to send an email to support staff.

- You are more than welcome to buy more than one ticket for your household, but you only need one and you can only buy one ticket per email address.

We have more exciting announcements coming soon regarding live multi-camera shows streaming from the Opera House stage to your homes this winter. Rest assured, plans are in the works to minimize your wintertime madness!

Please consider buying a ticket and we’ll “see” you at the show!