ONLINE: JF Zastrow, Heather Yohn

JF Zastrow is the stage name of Madison, WI based folk-punk singer, songwriter, and gentleman Josh Zastrow. JF wrote his debut studio album "Between You and Me" in his spare bedroom over the course of three years, belting his songs out to four walls and his dog Maggie. In December of 2019, JF fled the depths of his spare bedroom and recorded his album at Flat Black Studios in Iowa. It was mixed, mastered, and engineered by long-time studio engineer Luke Tweedy who has worked with the likes of William Elliott Whitmore, the Joe Stamm Band, and Elizabeth Moen. JF's music is heavy and heartfelt. Armed with an acoustic guitar and a kick drum, JF's songs are loud and punchy, slow and sad, full of anger and full of love. All at the same time. They mirror a range of his life experiences and personal struggles including heartbreak, addiction, triumph, finding love, cherishing a smile, dealing with the death, and through it all, making for damn sure to enjoy every second of this merry-go-round we call life. "Between You and Me" is a gritty, honest, and heartfelt look at life, death, and everything that happens in between. JF sings brutally honest songs that will get your foot to stomp, your smile to widen, and your heart to feel.