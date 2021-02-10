ONLINE: Jon Etter

Afterschool reading by Jon Etter of "Yet Another Dreadful Fairy Book," co-written with Quentin Quacksworth.

press release: The uneasy truce between the Seelie Court and the Sluagh Horde is in trouble as nobles on both sides push King Julius and Queen Modthryth to attack while amongst the common fairy folk the Brother/Sisterhood of Afflicted and Repressed Fairies (B.A.R.F.) plans a revolution.The one chance Elfame may have to maintain the peace is a fairy raid organized by Prince Beow of the Sluagh and Princess Viola of the Seelie. But when the two are kidnapped, it’s up to Shade, Ginch, and the Professor to save them and prevent the fairy lands from descending into chaos.