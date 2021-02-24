ONLINE: Landscaping, DIY, Lawncare and Gardening

media release: Anthony Nied will be covering the most important aspects of caring for and improving your outdoor environment including annual landscape maintenance and plant care, simple patio/firepit ideas and installation, organic lawn care, pollinator lawns and habitats, and more! 45 min live presentation followed by Q&A. Free informative materials available by email. 

Free with a suggested donation of $1-10 to one of the organizations listed on The 608's Organizations that We Support page. 

