ONLINE: Lead Exposure in Wisconsin Birds

press release: Lead exposure is a serious problem for birds. Just a tiny particle of lead, if consumed, is enough to be lethal to a bird even as large as a Bald Eagle. Some of Wisconsin’s most beloved birds, including Bald Eagles, Common Loons, and Trumpeter and Tundra Swans all face heightened risk for lead poisoning. Learn from Sean Strom, Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources Fish and Wildlife Toxicologist, about what the WDNR has learned about lead levels in various bird species over the past many years, as well as what the causes and solutions are.

Sean Strom earned a B.S. in Environmental Science and Biology from University of Wisconsin - Green Bay and a Master’s in Environmental Toxicology from Colorado State University. While in graduate school, Sean studied the impacts of heavy metals on American Dippers (the most fascinating bird species in the world). Sean is the Fish and Wildlife Toxicologist for the WI-DNR’s Fish, Wildlife and Parks Division. He has studied both legacy and emerging contaminants in a wide variety of species including fish, bald eagles, water birds, songbirds, furbearers, and small mammals.

This event will be held online on Tuesday, November 16, 6:00 pm.

To join in, you have two options:

Register to attend in the “Zoom Room” so you can interact with Sean and your questions get first priority. Complete the registration form. Capacity is 25 people.

Watch the live-stream on Facebook. To tune in, go to Madison Audubon’s Facebook page at 6pm on Nov. 16 and wait for the live stream to begin.