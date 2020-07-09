ONLINE: Lucius, Brandi Carlile

press release: Live Stream Alert! Jess and Holly of Lucius will be performing their album, Wildewoman in full with very special guest Brandi Carlile this Thursday, July 9, at 6pm Pacific.

This show is part of Lucius' July series supporting local engagement and fundraising for small businesses facing financial hardship. This week's stream will be in partnership with two LA-area bookstores, The Last Bookstore and Stories.

Lucius has also partnered with venues around the world to sell tickets and a portion of sales will benefit The Sylvee, Majestic, High Noon Saloon and staff. Get tickets at our unique link here:

For all those who cannot attend the livestream, it will be available for 72 hours following the performance.