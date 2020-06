press release: MAD Science of Milwaukee via Zoom (Grades K-6)

Friday, June 26, 2pm, Middleton Public Library

A spectacular online show filled with impressive science experiments, including foggy dry-ice storms and demonstrating how giant beach balls can float in the air. Be amazed by sizzling, shivering scissors and special bubbly showers! Register to receive the Zoom link. Questions or comments? Contact the Service Desk at (608) 827-7402.