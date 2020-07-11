ONLINE: Maddie Batzli

Cargo Coffee-East Washington livestream concert: facebook.com/cargocoffeeeast.

press release: Maddie Batzli (of LINE - Band) will play a virtual livestream show on Saturday in partnership with Cargo Coffee East as part of their Cargo Music Live Stream Concert Series! All acoustic original songs, mostly new quarantunes.

Virtual tip jars:

- Venmo: @Maddie-Batzli

- Paypal: paypal.me/maddiebatzli

Merch: https://linesoundslike.bandcamp.com/

Madison folks--head to Paint Your Pride before or after our livestream, a Black youth led celebration of pride, hosted by Impact Demand and Freedom Inc. 4pm--vigil at James Madison Park. 7:30--color fest on State St. !