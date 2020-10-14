ONLINE: Madison Metro Bus Facility

media release: Alder Abbas has announced that two separate virtual public meetings have been scheduled for residents to discuss the issues related to contamination at the Oscar Mayer site and to learn more about how a portion of the site is being considered for use as a maintenance and bus storage facility for Metro Transit.

Public Meeting #1

Hosted by the Northside Planning Council

Wednesday, October 14 - 6:00 pm - Zoom Link

Public Meeting #2

Hosted by City of Madison Staff

Thursday, November 5 - 6:00 pm - Zoom Link

Give feedback on this proposed project by calling (608) 266-4466, emailing mymetrobus@cityofmadison.com or filling out an online feedback form or directly reaching out to Alder Abbas at district12@cityofmadison.com

More information about the project can be found at https://www.cityofmadison.com/metro/routes-schedules/metroforward/oscar-mayer-property