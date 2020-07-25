ONLINE: Mark Brampton Smith & Carol Carlson

× Expand Organist Mark Brampton Smith and violinist Carol Carlson in rehearsal.

press release: Organist Mark Brampton Smith and Violinist Carol Carlson team up for a beautiful program of duos in the resonant nave of Grace Church, on the Grace Presents YouTube channel. See the complete program below:

Fritz Kreisler (1875 - 1962): Praeludium and Allegro (In the Style of Pugnani)

Gaetano Pugnani (1731 - 1798): Violin Sonata in A Major, Op. 7 No. 2, I Andantino

Domenico Scarlatti (1685 - 1757): Sonata in D Major, K. 288; Sonata in G Major, K. 328

Johann Sebastian Bach (1685 - 1750): Violin Sonata No. 2 in A minor, BWV 1003. III Andante

Johann Sebastian Bach: "Little" Fugue in G minor, BWV 578

Jules Massenet (1842 - 1912): Meditation from Thaïs

Clarence Cameron White (1880 - 1960): Bandanna Sketches, Op. 12, I. Chant (Nobody knows de trouble I've seen)

Felix Borowski (1872 - 1956): Adoration

Mark Brampton Smith (b. 1954): It Is Well With My Soul (Philip P. Bliss)

Vittorio Monti (1868 - 1922): Csárdás

With so many arts organizations going dark during the pandemic, we are grateful to be able to continue bringing you high quality concerts from the nave of Grace Church. Your participation and generous donations keep us going. Your support means more than ever to us as we continue working to share free high-quality performances of local and regional artists with the people of Madison. Please consider making a donation of $3 or more today to support our new Grace Presents HD Virtual Concert Series!