ONLINE: Mentally Preparing for Job Searches During COVID-19

press release: In partnership with Madison Metropolitan School District Black Excellence Think Tank and Urban Triage, we are proud to present Thriving Through Adversity, a collection of workshops focused around a bold approach to supporting and advocating for black families in the Madison Metropolitan School District.

In April 2019, the Black Excellence Think Tank was challenged with the task of creating a new, safer, and engaging space for Black families. One of the initial community partners to step up to the challenge was Urban Triage. At Urban Triage, we began to do expansive research around what resources and workshops would best engage and support Black families.

Amid the planning and piloting, the world as we knew it changed forever. COVID-19 hit and the population affected the most was our Black families. To support families through the pandemic, Urban Triage shifted its focus to create supports specific to the needs of Black families created by COVID-19. We began to ask what the world would look like for our families after the pandemic. Would the job market be the same? Would our children need additional supports? What would the “new normal” look like? How could we support our families to Thrive Through Adversity?

In response to these questions, Urban Triage will be hosting a number of workshops in the upcoming weeks to help provide the answers.

May 19: Day after day our families are fighting to stay afloat amidst the pandemic and on top of all of that, the job market has continued to dwindle. In this workshop we will focus on helping families look to the future and manage the stress around possibly having to change careers due to the pandemic. Families are encouraged to attend whether they are seeking new employment are simply desiring to improve their current resumes for advancement after the height of the pandemic.