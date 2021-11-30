ONLINE: Mitchell Nathan

press release: A Room of One's Own welcomes Mitchell Nathan, author of Foundations of Embodied Learning, for a virtual conversation on Crowdcast with fellow UW-Madison professor Martha Wagner Alibali!

Foundations of Embodied Learning: A Paradigm for Education advances learning, instruction, and the design of educational technologies by rethinking the learner as an integrated system of mind, body, and environment. Body-based processes—direct physical, social, and environmental interactions—are constantly mediating intellectual performance, sensory stimulation, communication abilities, and other conditions of learning. This book’s coherent, evidence-based framework articulates principles of grounded and embodied learning for design and its implications for curriculum, classroom instruction, and student formative and summative assessment for scholars and graduate students of educational psychology, instructional design and technology, cognitive science, the learning sciences, and beyond.

Dr. Mitchell J. Nathan is Vilas Distinguished Achievement Professor of Learning Sciences in the Educational Psychology Department, Director of the MAGIC Lab, and a Fellow of the Teaching Academy at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, USA. Professor Nathan is a Fellow of the International Society of the Learning Sciences, where he was a founding officer, and is one of the founding members of EMIC, a consortium of scholars, designers, and educators interested in embodied mathematical imagination and cognition. He lives in Madison WI with his two daughters, who keep him embodied and quite grounded.

Dr. Martha Wagner Alibali is a Professor of Psychology and Director of the Cognitive Development and Communication Lab at the University of Wisconsin-Madison.