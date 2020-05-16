ONLINE: Nguyễn Phan Quế Mai

press release: Join us online for our next Facebook Live Chat with author Nguyễn Phan Quế Mai! The event is part of the Reading Group Choices Book a Day program.

Quế Mai will talk about her new book THE MOUNTAINS SING. Post questions here before the chat, and tune in on Saturday, May 16 @ 12pm CST on our Facebook page!

Each of our authors also chooses a favorite bookstore resource for readers to support. Quế Mai recommends ordering your books from The Elliott Bay Book Company in Seattle, WA (https://www.elliottbaybook.com/).

The Book a Day program brings you a daily dose of reading, along with free author chats and interviews. Follow us here and on Twitter to stay posted! https://twitter.com/ReadingGChoices