ONLINE: Overture Galleries Spring Exhibits

press release: Overture Galleries Spring Cycle – Now through Monday, June 1. During Overture’s temporary closure, you may view exhibits virtually via our website.

Gallery I – Endgame | John Riggs & Hannah Sandvold

John Riggs and Hannah Sandvold record landscapes of the Pacific Northwest in transition. Riggs’ photographs are a call to action, linking the devastating results of clearcutting to our climate crisis. Sandvold uses traditional printmaking techniques to create layered visual journeys, mimicking the experience of moving through natural spaces.

Gallery II – Altered Scapes | Ginnie Cappaert & Lynne Roark

Ginnie Cappaert and Lynne Roark depict the beauty of natural landscapes, distilling them into their essential elements. Cappaert’s intimate works, created with 30-40 layers of oil paint and cold wax, speak to the small, but important fragments of life. Roark uses aerial photography to capture the abstract beauty of Iceland’s glacial waters, bringing attention to the fragility of our world’s receding glaciers.

Gallery III – Unaccountable Abodes | Erin Liljegren & Robert Jaeger

Erin Liljegren and Robert Jaeger present both Earth’s human and animal inhabitants in man-made environments. Liljegren addresses the deprivation of the environment caused by human overpopulation and massive consumption through mixed media and recycled materials. Jaeger photographically documents the juxtaposition of zoo visitors and the resident animals in captivity within the context of environmental degradation and extinctions.

Playhouse Gallery – Earthly Kin

The relationships between humans and fellow living creatures are ancient and complex. In this exhibit, artists explore the mysteries, beauty and tragedy of our shared lives.