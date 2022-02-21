ONLINE: Pakistani Cooking
media release: Join local chef and White Jasmine founder Huma Siddiqui for a Pakistani cooking class! Huma will demonstrate how to prepare Karahi Chicken (boneless chicken cooked with peppers, tomatoes, onions, garlic and spices) and Matar Pulao (Basmati rice cooked with whole spices like whole cumin and whole cinnamon with green peas).
Attendees will receive recipes for both dishes to follow along live or prepare the meal after the event.
This event will be hosted virtually through Zoom. The link to this program will be sent to you by email when you sign up. Zoom is a free video platform, and you can watch on a browser, or through the free mobile app for ios(link is external) or android(link is external). You can also call in with a phone to attend with audio only.