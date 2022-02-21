ONLINE: Pakistani Cooking

media release: Join local chef and White Jasmine founder Huma Siddiqui for a Pakistani cooking class! Huma will demonstrate how to prepare Karahi Chicken (boneless chicken cooked with peppers, tomatoes, onions, garlic and spices) and Matar Pulao (Basmati rice cooked with whole spices like whole cumin and whole cinnamon with green peas).

Attendees will receive recipes for both dishes to follow along live or prepare the meal after the event.