ONLINE: PhotoMidwest Festival

press release: October 15 at midnight - Sneak Peek!

Images selected for the 11th Biennial PhotoMidwest Festival exhibit will be posted simultaneously on PhotoMidwest’s website and social media.

October 16 at 7 p.m. CDT (Central Daylight Time) Official Opening of the 11th PhotoMidwest Biennial Exhibition. Exhibit runs until Dec 31.

Peter Turnley will present the juried exhibit in a Live Webcast “Gallery Walk & Talk.” Awards of Recognition will be announced. Watch this page for instructions to join this virtual talk.

October 17 - 30 Voting period for People’s Choice award.

November 7 Results of People’s Choice award will be announced.

December 17 at 7 p.m. CST (Central Standard Time): Peter Turnley will present a talk “Moments of the Human Condition” in a Live Webcast about his personal work showing images that capture the emotions and grace of humans from all corners of the world. Watch this page for instructions to join this virtual talk.