ONLINE: Project Recovery

press release: A recent Wisconsin Council of Churches survey of clergy in Wisconsin found that about 25% have seriously considered resigning or retiring as a result of the stress they face doing ministry in the midst of this pandemic. Numerous articles have been shared on social media by pastors that speak of the extreme stress and burnout they are dealing with in their contexts. Clergy are also caring for congregations full of members who too are dealing with massive stress and trauma as we continue to navigate the COVID-19 pandemic. At the Wisconsin Council of Churches we recognize that we are 6 months into the COVID-19 pandemic and we need to resource pastors and churches to navigate these challenging times and care for their mental health.

We have partnered with Project Recovery, a FEMA funded crisis counseling program, that is active in Wisconsin for the COVID pandemic to present two webinars on their programming, how it works, tips for stress reduction, and common reactions in disaster situations. Jane Gaffney, Project Director for Project Recovery along with Kim Sines, Team Leader will be presenting information on Project Recovery. Jane has worked in crisis counseling since 1993. Both Jane and Kim have covered many roles within Project Recovery after the 2007, 2008, and 2018 disasters and they bring a wealth of knowledge with how to cope with the ongoing COVID-19 disaster.

Because we think this is such an important topic, we will present the same webinar twice in hopes that people can take advantage of one of the two times. We will offer it Thursday, September 24th at 2:00pm and Tuesday, September 29th at 2:00pm.