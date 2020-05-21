ONLINE: Question Persuade Refer

press release: The University of Wisconsin-Madison, Division of Extension will offer a program for agribusiness professionals to address farm stress and farmer health. The program will train agribusiness professionals and farmers in Question, Persuade, Refer (QPR). The program will be hosted as two consecutive sessions on May 21, 2020 and will be presented by John Shutske and Melissa Kono. Dane County will host the first session at 1:00-2:30 pm, and Brown County will host the second session at 2:45-4:15 pm. Both sessions will be offered via zoom/video conference.

As agriculture professional consultants work closely with farmers, they are often in a position to recognized acute stress. Given the appropriate training and skills, they may help recognize when stress is overwhelming, and could refer farmers to appropriate resources. The Question, Persuade Refer mission is to reduce suicidal behaviors and save lives by providing innovative, practical and proven suicide prevention training that can make a positive difference in the life of someone you know. QPR consists of these three skills: Question…a person about suicide, Persuade…someone to get help and, Refer…someone to the appropriate resource.

Registration is free. Registration is requested, as each session is limited to 20 attendees. For more information about the program go to https://dane.extension.wisc. edu/2020/05/20/question- persuade-refer-qpr-training- for-ag-business-professionals/

Register for the Dane County training through Eventbrite.

For help with registration contact Extension Dane County at 608-224-3700 or Extension Brown County at 920-770-2171.