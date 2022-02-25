ONLINE: Redistricting Lotería

press release: Fri. Feb. 25 6:00 pm Redistricting Lotería! Online event hosted by the Wisconsin Democracy Campaign! Have you ever played bingo? How about lotería? Lotería is a traditional Mexican bingo-style game and local Milwaukee artists have re-created the images to bring you a night of education around political r edistricting! D oors opening at 5:30 pm for folks to settle in and ask any questions. Event is open to ages 7 and up! There will be prizes and gift cards!

Event is sponsored by: Wisconsin Democracy Campaign and Citizen Action of WI Southeastern Co-Op. Questions can be directed to Barbara Cerda, SEWI Co-Op Organizer, barbarac@citizenactionwi.org