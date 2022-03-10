ONLINE: Rennebohm Park Tennis Courts

media release: The City of Madison Parks Division is proposing to rebuild the tennis courts at Rennebohm Park beginning in 2022. A public information meeting to discuss the project is planned for:

RENNEBOHM PARK TENNIS COURTS RECONSTRUCTION MEETING - ONLINE

Thursday, March 10, 2022 at 6:00PM

Please note: the meeting will not be recorded but materials from the session will be available at this site following the meeting date. All questions and comments regarding this project should be directed to Project Manager Kate Kane at kkane@cityofmadison.com or (608) 261-9671