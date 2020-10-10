ONLINE: Social Justice Center 20th Anniversary

press release: Sat. Oct. 10, 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm, Social Justice Center Turns Twenty – Livestream Birthday Party! Join us on Zoom or Facebook Live for our birthday-versary party! We're kicking off our 20th anniversary campaign to raise $20,000 with a fun, festive online gathering. We'll share some of our favorite memories and accomplishments, and look ahead to the next 20 years. Plus, purchase a party basket to have your cake and eat it too (plus something bubbly for a toast!). We hope to see you there! For more details, check out the Facebook event: https://www.facebook.com/events/326707778756780/