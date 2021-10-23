ONLINE: Social Justice Center 20th Anniversary

press release: Sat. Oct. 23rd 5:00 pm – 7:00 pm Social Justice Center’s Anniversary! Join us for a livestream celebration as SJC community members from over the last 20 years share their memories, achievements, stories and hopes for the future. Founded in 2000 by four nonprofits, we've grown into a community hub that's housed over 50 organizations whose work has impacted the lives of thousands of people in Madison - and through the county, state and nationwide. It was an ambitious project that became a reality thanks to a team of amazing, tireless, visionary changemakers and their supportive community that believed in them. We are so incredibly proud of our member organizations and all they've accomplished, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic. We've launched new programs to connect directly with the community that we can't wait to update you on, and as always we're looking to find better ways to serve our member organizations in pursuit of their missions. With your support, we will continue to work for justice in our community for many more. That means means more housing assistance, more restorative justice, more mutual aid, more grassroots campaigns, more books to folks behind bars, more art gallery nights, who knows what else we can achieve together!? Help us celebrate this milestone by making a donation: https://secure.givelively.org/ donate/social-justice-center- inc/celebrating-20-years-of- the-social-justice-center. For more info, visit: https://www.facebook.com/ events/299041534987543/