ONLINE: Social Justice: "Fratelli Tutti" Study

press release: At the CMC, we see and live the intersection of social justice issues and faith. We see people in need, hurting, oppressed, forgotten, because we humans do not live to our highest calling of treating everyone with dignity, loving our neighbor, and caring for our common home. A conversion of heart and mind is necessary to bring about a truly just and sustainable world where all can thrive.

We are taking a journey together to study Pope Francis’s latest encyclical, Fratelli Tutti, through the lens of social justice issues. This engaging and interactive study will feature presentations on social justice themes related to the encyclical, videos with songs and prayers, and reflective group discussion. Each week will feature guests who will talk about issues like racism, immigration, the environment, and other topics that come up in the encyclical. The goals of this study are to become more familiar with Fratelli Tutti, to better understand the issues we are seeing in our world and communities today, and to explore how we can truly live as one human family sharing one common home, as Fratelli Tutti calls us to do.

Please join us for this inter-faith study; all are welcome! 4/15 will be an introductory meeting, we will skip meeting on 4/22, and we will begin reviewing the encyclical chapters starting 4/29. Contact Laura to register, and see our Facebook event for more information.