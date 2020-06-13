ONLINE: Summer of Solidarity

press release: Summer of Solidarity interactive webinars will be held every Saturday (except July 4) this summer, from 10 am to Noon. The presentations – not including the break-out groups – will be recorded. To register, contact wisdomforjustice@gmail.com

Here’s the tentative schedule:

June 13 – Green Bay Correctional Institution

June 20 – Racism in Suburban Schools

June 27 – Transit

July 11 – Immigration

July 18 – Housing for Women Returning from Incarceration

July 25 – Voting and Voting Rights

August 1 – Murdered and Missing Indigenous Women

August 8 – Crimeless Revocations

August 15 – Policing

August 22 – Environmental Justice

Recordings of the Trainings will be posted here.