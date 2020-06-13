ONLINE: Summer of Solidarity
press release: Summer of Solidarity interactive webinars will be held every Saturday (except July 4) this summer, from 10 am to Noon. The presentations – not including the break-out groups – will be recorded. To register, contact wisdomforjustice@gmail.com
Here’s the tentative schedule:
June 13 – Green Bay Correctional Institution
June 20 – Racism in Suburban Schools
June 27 – Transit
July 11 – Immigration
July 18 – Housing for Women Returning from Incarceration
July 25 – Voting and Voting Rights
August 1 – Murdered and Missing Indigenous Women
August 8 – Crimeless Revocations
August 15 – Policing
August 22 – Environmental Justice
Recordings of the Trainings will be posted here.