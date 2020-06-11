ONLINE: Sunrise Birding

press release: Thursday, June 11, 2020, 6:30 AM 7:30 AM

Join Faville Grove Sanctuary’s land steward, Drew Harry, as he explores the early morning sights and sounds in this beautiful landscape. He will share the birds he’s seeing and hearing, as well as the plants in bloom, and more.

To tune in live, visit Madison Audubon’s Facebook page at 6:30am CT on Thursday, June 11 and wait for the live feed to start. Can’t attend live? No worries, we will post links to the recordings here afterwards.